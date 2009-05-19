 
 

Top Stories

Winter Weather Advisory for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Oregon

Winter weather advisory for snow now in effect from 10 pm this evening through sunday night for the cascades and foothills of lane county... The winter weather advisory for snow is now in effect from 10 pm this evening to 6 am pst monday. * ...more

   Tree of Joy helps local families

   Planning will see new school in 2017

   Court report talks unpaid fines

   City receives estimate of $415,000 to repair three bridges

   Sentinel editor moving on

   Friends help out after house fire takes its toll

Breaking News

Sky lanterns illegal in Oregon beginning January 1

As of January 1, 2017, sky lanterns (also known as aerial luminaries, Chinese lanterns, mini hot air balloons, UFO balloons, wish lanterns, etc.) are illegal to release into Oregon airspace.
A sky lantern is a paper sack suspended over a flame, usually from a ...more

Obituaries

Sharon Crawford 1943-2016

Sharon Crawford, long-time resident of Cottage Grove and the London area, passed away in her home Dec. 17, 2016.
She was born Sharon Lee Schmidt on May 8, 1943 to Fred and Dorothy Schmidt of Antigo, Wisc.
In 1961 she moved to Oregon and worked ...more

   Dwayne W. Perini 1952-2016

   Wayne E. Schmitt 1933-2016

Sports

2016 SPORTS: A YEAR IN REVIEW

As we enter a new year, the Sentinel looks back on all the greatest Cottage Grove sports stories of 2016
November 2016
Lions finish in second in strong playoff run
Raade wins MVP after best water polo season in years
May 2016
Baseball has its ...more

   Football All-State picks released

   Cottage Grove proves to be comeback kings against Siuslaw, Montesano

   Lions win first game against Siuslaw, look better in Astoria

Photo Gallery

Viewed:[6298]           Votes: [0]

SPORTS: Sky-Em track
Uploaded: May 19, 2009 2:56 pm
By: Jerry Thompson
