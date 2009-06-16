 
 

Cycle Oregon headed to Cottage Grove

Between 1,500 and 2,400 cyclist will be headed towards Cottage Grove this September as part of Cycle Oregon's 30th anniversary, 2017 route.
The current plan has cyclists camping at Schwarz Park rather than Bohemia Park but according to local officials, Cottage Grove will still ...more

   CG schools $1.7 million in the hole for new year

   SLSD to consider "sanctuary" status for undocumented kids

   CG parks may close

   Tiny homes cause big uproar

   Sentinel named Business of the Year

   Meet Harrison Elementary-AGAIN

Breaking News

OREGON STATE POLICE LAUNCHES SAFEOREGON JANUARY 31, 2017

The Oregon State Police is pleased to announce the availability of SafeOregon a new school safety tip line program available to all public K-12 schools in Oregon at no cost to use. SafeOregon requires schools to complete a sign-up process in order for students to ...more

Obituaries

Victor Leeroy Doolittle 1922-2017

Victor Leeroy Doolittle, 94, of Dorena, Ore. passed away Jan. 18, 2017.
He was born at Woodard Camp A near Cottage Grove on Oct. 13, 1922 to Judd and Metta (Mayben) Doolittle.
Victor attended school through the eighth grade, then served in the U.S. Navy. ...more

   William G. Beard 1934-2017

   Theresa Treat Clark 1956-2017

   Vera Ilene Goodroad 1919-2017

   Randy Scott Turpin 1970-2017

   Ida Thomason 1920-2017

   Shirley Marie Carpenter 1938-2017

Sports

Chess players halfway through season, Wilhour snags first tournament win

Last Wednesday, the CGHS varsity chess team fought well in their second encounter against Willamette HS but lost the match by a score of three games to two. The two Lions' team seniors, Chris Glesmann and Justin Long, each won their contests with very strong ...more

   Marshfield too much for Aqua Lions despite strong swimming performances

   Boys bounce back against JC after Sutherlin loss

   LIONS UPSET DEFENDING STATE CHAMPS, BEAT JC TO TIE FOR SKY-EM LEAD

   Lady Lions see best week of the season with two blowout victories at home

   Lions survive Sisters with buzzer-beater; spread the ball out to roll past Sweet Home on Friday

Video News

Photo Gallery

Viewed:[5130]           Votes: [0]

SPORTS: UO NCAA Track
Uploaded: Jun 16, 2009 4:01 pm
By: Jerry Thompson
