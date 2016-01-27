In the past 36 hours we have had responded to over 750 traffic incidents statewide. These include 91 road hazards, 266 disabled vehicles, and 394 reported crashes. Most were weather related. Fortunately no lives were lost but we are still urging motorists safe travels during ...more



On January 3, 2017 at about 1PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a semi versus a passenger vehicle on Interstate 5 near milepost 171 (just south of Cottage Grove). Upon emergency crews arriving on scene they found the adult female ...more



Esther E. Land, of Cottage Grove, OR passed away on January 2, 2017 at the age of 104. She was born on April 8, 1912 in Ashland, OR to Even and Elizabeth (Brady) Evenson. She graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1930 and married ...more



With many swimmers coming from Cottage Grove's strong water polo team, the Aqua Lion started the swimming season on the right foot, especially on the girls' side.

Cottage Grove opened up the season earlier in December by winning a meet over Junction City and ...more



