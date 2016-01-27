 
 

PO Box 35, 116 N. 6th Street, Cottage Grove , Oregon 97424 • Ph: 541-942-3325 • Fax: 541-942-3328
E-EDITION LAST UPDATED:
Current E-Edition
Forgot Password?
News
Shoppe
Search
ContactUs
TalkBack
Subscribe
Information
E-Edition

Top Stories Breaking News Obituaries Sports Photos Home 
Top Stories

Local non-profit sues former employee

*This story has been edited to clarify that Aprovecho totaled the alleged misuse of funds and unpaid rent for a total amount of $33,565.
Former administrative coordinator, Dante Layton is being sued by local non-profit Aprovecho after the organization calculated more than $20,000 in ...more

   Local theatre readies for new season

   CGHS plans auction

   City Hall shut down

   Cottage Grove man still missing

   Libraries on the road to closure in Douglas County

   Annual Bald Eagle Count to be held Saturday

View Additional Articles...

Breaking News

Flood Watch for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Oregon

Flood watch in effect from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night for the central Oregon coast and coast range... Central and south Willamette valley... And north Oregon and Lane County cascade foothills... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a
* Flood watch ...more

   Oregon State Police on scene of hit and run aftermath

View Additional Articles...

Obituaries

Mary Rose Hansen 1932-2017

Mary Rose Hansen, 84, longtime Cottage Grove resident, died peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Jan. 5, 2017.
Mary was born in New Ulm, Minn. on Nov. 14, 1932 to Benjamin and Caroline Waibel.
She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1951. Shortly ...more

   Elizabeth Bruni 1924-2017

View Additional Articles...

Sports

Lions end two-game losing streak with powerful win over Elmira Friday

Boys' basketball fans need no longer worry, for the Lions have ended a two-game losing streak by simply dismantling Elmira in a 59-41 rout of the Falcons on Friday evening.
Cottage Grove had just come off of two losses: a close overtime loss to ...more

   Sky-Em time: What the Lions need to improve on and what they are doing well

   Lions on two-game slide before entering league play

   Lady Lions take down South Umpqua

   2017 Pacific Northwest Sportsmen's Show comes to Portland

View Additional Articles...

Featured Businesses  

Hot Topics  

Video News

You May Also Like

Photo Gallery

Viewed:[798]           Votes: [0]

SPORTS: Wrestling Crossover Duals
Uploaded: Jan 27, 2016 12:31 pm
By:


NDN Player

Gun Control







Google Web Search


Shoppe Hide

Trending Now Hide







 
 

Copyright 2017 News Media Corporation

News    Classifieds    Shoppe    Search    ContactUs    TalkBack    Subscribe    Information    E-Edition    Business Portal
Close Do not show again.