Hank Vaughn Canaday, 37, was initially reported missing on Jan. 9.



Mr. Canaday is still missing, although we have information that as of approximately 10:00pm on Tuesday 01/10/16, he was on foot on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene, near PC Market of Choice. Eugene ...more



Flood watch in effect from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night for the central Oregon coast and coast range... Central and south Willamette valley... And north Oregon and Lane County cascade foothills... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

* Flood watch ...more



Mary Rose Hansen, 84, longtime Cottage Grove resident, died peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Jan. 5, 2017.

Mary was born in New Ulm, Minn. on Nov. 14, 1932 to Benjamin and Caroline Waibel.

She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1951. Shortly ...more



Cottage Grove basketball slipped up this past week by taking two losses in a row; first to South Umpqua at home in a close overtime battle, and then on Friday at Stayton. This Lions let go of two halftime leads, giving them their first back ...more



