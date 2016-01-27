 
 

Top Stories

OSP Urging Safe Travels After Responding to Over 750 Traffic Incidents In 36 Hours

In the past 36 hours we have had responded to over 750 traffic incidents statewide. These include 91 road hazards, 266 disabled vehicles, and 394 reported crashes. Most were weather related. Fortunately no lives were lost but we are still urging motorists safe travels during ...more

   Winter Weather Closures and Delays for Monday, January 9, 2017

   Winter Weather delays and closures for January 7, 2017

   Agencies warn against winter storm set to hit this weekend

   Winter Storm Watch for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Oregon

   Truck and train collide south of Creswell

   Winter Weather Delays & Closures

Breaking News

Cottage Grove Woman Killed In Interstate 5 Crash

On January 3, 2017 at about 1PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a semi versus a passenger vehicle on Interstate 5 near milepost 171 (just south of Cottage Grove). Upon emergency crews arriving on scene they found the adult female ...more

   Sky lanterns illegal in Oregon beginning January 1

Obituaries

Esther E. Land 1912-2017

Esther E. Land, of Cottage Grove, OR passed away on January 2, 2017 at the age of 104. She was born on April 8, 1912 in Ashland, OR to Even and Elizabeth (Brady) Evenson. She graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1930 and married ...more

   Doris Irene Hicks 1921-2016

   Doyle James Bailey 1923-2016

   Bruce Wayne Rogers 1950-2016

   Sharon Crawford 1943-2016

Sports

Swimming gets off to the right start

With many swimmers coming from Cottage Grove's strong water polo team, the Aqua Lion started the swimming season on the right foot, especially on the girls' side.
Cottage Grove opened up the season earlier in December by winning a meet over Junction City and ...more

   Notable Lion victories from Northwest Duels

   Lions rain threes on Marist, rout Spartans in 5A matchup

   2016 SPORTS: A YEAR IN REVIEW

