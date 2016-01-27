*This story has been edited to clarify that Aprovecho totaled the alleged misuse of funds and unpaid rent for a total amount of $33,565.

Former administrative coordinator, Dante Layton is being sued by local non-profit Aprovecho after the organization calculated more than $20,000 in ...more



Flood watch in effect from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night for the central Oregon coast and coast range... Central and south Willamette valley... And north Oregon and Lane County cascade foothills... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

* Flood watch ...more



Mary Rose Hansen, 84, longtime Cottage Grove resident, died peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Jan. 5, 2017.

Mary was born in New Ulm, Minn. on Nov. 14, 1932 to Benjamin and Caroline Waibel.

She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1951. Shortly ...more



Boys' basketball fans need no longer worry, for the Lions have ended a two-game losing streak by simply dismantling Elmira in a 59-41 rout of the Falcons on Friday evening.

Cottage Grove had just come off of two losses: a close overtime loss to ...more



