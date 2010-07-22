 
 

Top Stories

Sentinel named Business of the Year

The Cottage Grove Sentinel took home Business of the Year at the 68th Annual Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce Awards and Installations Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 21. General Manager Gary Manly accepted the award on behlf of the staff saying the honor was a surprise ...more

   Meet Harrison Elementary-AGAIN

   Homelessness: What's happening in Cottage Grove?

   Chamber celebrates local businesses

   Local non-profit sues former employee

   Local theatre readies for new season

   CGHS plans auction

Breaking News

Flood Watch for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Oregon

Flood watch in effect from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night for the central Oregon coast and coast range... Central and south Willamette valley... And north Oregon and Lane County cascade foothills... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a
* Flood watch ...more

Obituaries

Randy Scott Turpin 1970-2017

Randy Scott Turpin, 47, passed away Jan. 17, 2017 from a seizure-stroke. Randy suffered from a 2015 ostomy condition.
He was born Dec. 11, 1970 to Ron and Karen Turpin of Dorena, Oregon.
Randy attended school in Culp Creek and later went to Cottage ...more

   Ida Thomason 1920-2017

   Shirley Marie Carpenter 1938-2017

   Victor Leeroy Dolittle 1922-2017

Sports

Lady Lions see best week of the season with two blowout victories at home

ome off what could quite possibly be called the more impressive week of the past two seasons combined. Head Coach Kevin Yoss and his team not only defeated their opponents this week, they routed them in a dominating fashion.
First up was Sisters. Following ...more

   Lions survive Sisters with buzzer-beater; spread the ball out to roll past Sweet Home on Friday

   Lions end two-game losing streak with powerful win over Elmira Friday

   Sky-Em time: What the Lions need to improve on and what they are doing well

