Between 1,500 and 2,400 cyclist will be headed towards Cottage Grove this September as part of Cycle Oregon's 30th anniversary, 2017 route.

The current plan has cyclists camping at Schwarz Park rather than Bohemia Park but according to local officials, Cottage Grove will still ...more



View Additional Articles...



The Oregon State Police is pleased to announce the availability of SafeOregon a new school safety tip line program available to all public K-12 schools in Oregon at no cost to use. SafeOregon requires schools to complete a sign-up process in order for students to ...more



View Additional Articles...



Victor Leeroy Doolittle, 94, of Dorena, Ore. passed away Jan. 18, 2017.

He was born at Woodard Camp A near Cottage Grove on Oct. 13, 1922 to Judd and Metta (Mayben) Doolittle.

Victor attended school through the eighth grade, then served in the U.S. Navy. ...more



View Additional Articles...



Last Wednesday, the CGHS varsity chess team fought well in their second encounter against Willamette HS but lost the match by a score of three games to two. The two Lions' team seniors, Chris Glesmann and Justin Long, each won their contests with very strong ...more



View Additional Articles...



Featured Businesses