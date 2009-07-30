 
 

Top Stories

Cottage Grove man still missing

Hank Vaughn Canaday, 37, was initially reported missing on Jan. 9.

Mr. Canaday is still missing, although we have information that as of approximately 10:00pm on Tuesday 01/10/16, he was on foot on Franklin Boulevard in Eugene, near PC Market of Choice. Eugene ...more

   Libraries on the road to closure in Douglas County

   Annual Bald Eagle Count to be held Saturday

   Taylor pump project adds $127,000

   South Lane School District plans to choose a name by month's end

   School board debates budget

   Winter Weather Closures and Delays for Monday, January 9, 2017

Breaking News

Flood Watch for Cascade Foothills in Lane County, Oregon

Flood watch in effect from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night for the central Oregon coast and coast range... Central and south Willamette valley... And north Oregon and Lane County cascade foothills... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a
* Flood watch ...more

   Oregon State Police on scene of hit and run aftermath

   Cottage Grove Woman Killed In Interstate 5 Crash

Obituaries

Mary Rose Hansen 1932-2017

Mary Rose Hansen, 84, longtime Cottage Grove resident, died peacefully at home surrounded by family, on Jan. 5, 2017.
Mary was born in New Ulm, Minn. on Nov. 14, 1932 to Benjamin and Caroline Waibel.
She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1951. Shortly ...more

   Elizabeth Bruni 1924-2017

   Esther E. Land 1912-2017

   Doris Irene Hicks 1921-2016

   Doyle James Bailey 1923-2016

   Bruce Wayne Rogers 1950-2016

Sports

Lions on two-game slide before entering league play

Cottage Grove basketball slipped up this past week by taking two losses in a row; first to South Umpqua at home in a close overtime battle, and then on Friday at Stayton. This Lions let go of two halftime leads, giving them their first back ...more

   Lady Lions take down South Umpqua

   2017 Pacific Northwest Sportsmen's Show comes to Portland

   Swimming gets off to the right start

   Notable Lion victories from Northwest Duels

   Lions rain threes on Marist, rout Spartans in 5A matchup

